Miley Cyrus is a boss. She knows it, you know it. But even she couldn’t deny that swapping in her godmother Dolly Parton’s face into her “Midnight Sky” video using the Reface App. “When your godmother @dollyparton looks better in your own video than yo do,” Miley wrote in a sweet tweet in which the 74-year-old country icon was reborn in a black Chanel catsuit.

And once she went down that rabbit hole, Miley, 27, just couldn’t stop. She spent most of Wednesday (Aug. 26) reposting more than a dozen amazing Reface versions of the video, featuring men and women — including fan-made edits with Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Joan Jett, Blackpink, Anitta and Selena Gomez — taking on her latest banger, with the results ranging from amazing to kind of frightening.

“Midnight Sky” topped last week’s fan-voted Billboard new music poll, with the first single from her forthcoming album, She is Miley Cyrus, taking nearly half the votes, beating out new music by Dua Lipa, SuperM, Drake featuring Lil Durk, and Kane Brown, among others.

Check out the Refacing of “Midnight Sky” below.

When your godmother @dollyparton looks better in your own video than you do. #midnightsky on #reface ! pic.twitter.com/6P1qX6xW9p — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 26, 2020

miley x rosie from blackpinkpic.twitter.com/i2Spm4O7Db — 光 MIDNIGHT SKY (@cyrusftlovatx) August 26, 2020

Selena looks so good in midnight sky mv @MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/pPvfGtfLxU — SELENA IS RARE (@selmakesmerare) August 26, 2020

Think i should get a mullet pic.twitter.com/KsfzslyoGl — Kat (@_kcyrus97) August 26, 2020

Sis-

Someone should morph you and kylie pic.twitter.com/liPHqo8xmI — M | KYLIE DISCO (@confide1555) August 26, 2020

The post Fans Make Celeb Reface Versions of ‘Midnight Sky’ Video And Miley is Totally Here For It appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.