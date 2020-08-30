Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 28) on Billboard, choosing the highly-anticipated collaboration between the K-pop girl group and pop superstar as their favorite new music release from the past week.

“Ice Cream” brought in nearly 72% of the vote this week, beating out new music by Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber (“Falling for You”), Dua Lipa and Gwen Stefani (“Physical” — Mark Ronson remix), Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj (“Expensive”) and others.

“Ice Cream” is the second pre-release single off Blackpink’s long-awaited debut album, Blackpink: The Album, which is scheduled for release on Oct. 2 through YG Entertainment.

Coming in second place on this week’s poll with 7.2% of the vote was Smith and Bieber’s latest collaboration “Falling for You.” The track is featured on Smith’s third studio album, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3. The two previously worked together on Bieber’s “Never Say Never” throwback jam from 2010 and the swoon-worthy “Fairytale” track on his 2012 Believe deluxe album.

Placing third on this week’s poll was the the Ronson remix of Lipa and Stefani’s “Physical,” which accounted for 6.7% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

