Fans Pick Bounty Killer vs. Beenie Man as the Best ‘Verzuz’ Battle Yet

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer both took home the winning title of our Verzuz battle poll.

Verzuz battle viewers voted in a poll published Tuesday (Sept. 1) on Billboard, choosing the battle between the dancehall reggae legends streamed live from Kingston, Jamaica during Memorial Day weekend as their all-time favorite.

And location was key here: Their Verzuz battle won with a whopping 88% of the vote, and 44.6% of the tally’s total votes came from fans in Jamaica. The two DJs not only brought back the historic precursor of Verzuz battles with their head-to-head soundclash competition as early as the 1950s, but they also ushered in a new format of the Verzuz battles by being the first two artists to perform in the same room and IG Live feed.

The poll came a day after the highly anticipated showdown between “The Boy is Mine” R&B titans Brandy and Monica, who took home second place with 3.53% of the vote. But both ’90s icons broke Verzuz records, organizers say, by pulling in more than 6 million views Monday night (Aug. 31).

Coming in third place are hip-hop heavyweights DMX and Snoop Dogg with 2.97% of the vote, whose “Battle of the Dogs” from late July gave Verzuz battle co-founder Swizz Beatz a full-circle career moment. According to Billboard’s “The Verzuz Effect” cover story, the megaproducer’s uncles Joaquin “Waah” and Darin “Dee” Dean and his aunt Chivon Dean founded DMX’s label Ruff Ryders, where then-18-year-old Swizz first made a name for himself as an in-house producer. It was the first Verzuz battle he attended in person and even worked as a DJ.

See the final results of the Verzuz battles poll below.

