Miley Cyrus’ new song “Midnight Sky” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 14) on Billboard, choosing the 27-year-old pop star’s first single from her forthcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus, as their favorite new music release from the past week.

“Midnight Sky,” which arrives on the heels of the singer’s breakup with Cody Simpson, brought in 47% of the vote this week, beating out new music by Dua Lipa, SuperM, Drake featuring Lil Durk, and Kane Brown, among others.

“It’s been a long night and the mirror is tellin’ me to go home/ But it’s been a long time since I’ve felt this good on my own/ Nine years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes/ Forever and ever, no more,” she sings in the empowering new track, which dropped on Friday (Aug. 14).

Cyrus has yet to announce a release date for She Is Miley Cyrus, but the new album will follow her 2019 EP, She Is Coming, which featured lead single “Mother’s Daughter.”

Coming in second place on this week’s poll with 25% of the vote was a remix of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott. The accompanying video finds Lipa snuggling up with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid in potent moonlight.

Placing third on this week’s poll was the “other” category, which accounted for nearly 14% of the vote, followed by SuperM’s “100” in fourth with 5%.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

The post Fans Pick Miley Cyrus’ ‘Midnight Sky’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.