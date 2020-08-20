Fans Voted & This Is The Lali Song They’re Obsessed With in 2020

Lali’s devoted fans have officially picked the song of hers that they are obsessed with in 2020.

After a two-week poll made the rounds, highlighting four of her latest bops, her fans ultimately crowned “Lo Que Tengo Yo” as her best track this year (so far) with nearly 32 percent of the votes. Her recent single, “Fascinada,” came at a close second with more than 24 percent.

The Argentine pop star blessed fans with “Lo Que Tengo Yo” in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. The song, about a girl who’s got it going on and is a heartbreaker, fuses dance beats with electro-urban rhythms. In the homemade music video, she’s joined by fans of all ages and from all over the world busting their best dance moves at home.

Ever since releasing her album Brava in 2018, Lali has flaunted her evolution in musical sounds, style, and more. Now, with 2020 in full swing, the Argentine singer promises an even edgier dive for her forthcoming album.

As fans patiently wait for a full-length release, check out the winning song and full poll results below.

