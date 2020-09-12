Fashion Family! The Kardashians And Jenners Best Red Carpet Moments

It’s the end of an era!

After debuting in 2007, E!’s long-running reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians will officially end next year. The show, which is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions and executive produced by Ryan Seacrest, will start airing its 19th season on September 17 and will be followed by one final season in 2021.

The family broke the news in a statement on September 8 that the 20th season will be its last.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” the statement read.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who’ve spent countless hours filming our lives.”

The family, which induces Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, has not only been a fixture on the small screen for the last decade, they have dominated red carpets with their unforgettable fashions.

