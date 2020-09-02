Legendary status achieved! Supermodel Claudia Schiffer turned 50 and celebrated in style. The OG supermodel rose to fame as one of the most popular faces of the ‘90s and has continued to dominate the fashion scene ever since.

Schiffer stunned in a glamorous blue Balmain gown while blowing out the candles on her tiered confection cake that was just as gorgeous as she is.

She captioned the Instagram video: “Thank you @olivier_rousteing for my beautiful @balmain birthday dress. I love it.”

The lacy blue gown was custom-made for her the creative director for Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, and styled by Lucie McCullin.

The German beauty has graced the cover of Vogue magazine 16 times in her career. So, it’s no surprise that the bombshell looked amazing on her big day.

The iconic dress was a near-identical replica of the one she wore in Balmain’s spring 2016 campaign — which was shot by fashion photographer Steven Klein — where she posed alongside fashion icons Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford.

NAOMI CAMPBELL CLAIMS SHE WAS TURNED AWAY FROM A CANNES HOTEL BECAUSE OF HER SKIN COLOR

When asked if she kept in touch with fellow supermodels Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen — whom she shared the fashion spotlight with — the supermodel told HELLO! that they all have a “special bond” between them “because we lived and breathed such a unique time in fashion,” she said. “We all live in different places around the world but as soon as we see each other, it’s like a school reunion; as if no time has passed.”

The ladies received a standing ovation at the Versace runway show in 2017, marking a stand-out moment in fashion show history.

Schiffer has been married to her “best friend”, director Matthew Vaughn since 2002 — the couple met at a dinner party in 2000 — and spends her time between modeling, designing and living a happy home life.

BANKS BACKLASH: STARS DON’T WANT TO DANCE WITH TYRA

The couple has three children together: 17-year-old Caspar, 15-year-old Clementine, and 10-year-old Cosima. They split their time between their two homes in Oxfordshire and a Tudor mansion in Suffolk.

When it comes to growing older in the public eye, the blonde beauty confesses that “age should be celebrated and revered,” she told the outlet. “There’s a reason we have cakes and parties on our birthdays and I feel the same way about getting older each year.”

Schiffer was spotted at the young age of 17 by a modeling scout in a Dusseldorf nightclub. She was then sent to Paris for a trial photoshoot with renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth. The photos caught the eye of fashion house Guess, and the young beauty landed an ad campaign that launched the models career in 1989.

At 50 years old, Schiffer has never looked better. Here’s to many more fabulous years of aging with grace and dignity!

The post Fashion Icon Claudia Schiffer Is Glowing In Blue Balmain Dress For Her 50th Birthday appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.