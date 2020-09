Fetty Wap’s gonna have to figure out life in the single lane during a pandemic … ’cause the rapper’s officially divorced. Fetty and Leandra Gonzalez agreed to a divorce settlement and the judge signed off on it on September 4 to make it official…

The post Fetty Wap’s Bitter Divorce with Leandra Gonzalez is Final appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.