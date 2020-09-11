EXCLUSIVE: LA-based Film Bridge International has boarded international sales rights to crime series Big Dogs, which it will begin selling during the Toronto virtual market. The eight-part series premiered domestically on Amazon Prime in July and stars Brett Cullen (Joker), Manny Perez (The Night Of), Michael Rabe (Homeland), and Lance Henriksen (Falling). Filmed in New […]

