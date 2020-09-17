“Forgotten We’ll Be,” the latest film from director Fernando Trueba, an Academy Award winner (“Belle Epoque”) and nominee (“Chico and Rita”), has been sold to Italy, the film’s sales agent Film Factory Entertainment striking a deal for Italian distribution with Lucky Red, a classic arthouse and independent film distributor. Details of the deal come just […]

The post Film Factory, Lucky Red Seal Italy on Fernando Trueba’s ‘Forgotten We’ll Be’ (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.