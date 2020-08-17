MONDAY, AUG. 17 Amazon Unveils Footage of Stacey Abrams Documentary Amazon Studios has released a powerful trailer for the Stacey Abrams voting rights documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” less than three months before the Nov. 3 election. “If the power of the right to vote was truly made available to everyone in America, […]

The post Film News in Brief: Amazon Debuts Trailer for Stacey Abrams Voting Rights Documentary appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.