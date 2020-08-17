Film News in Brief: Amazon Debuts Trailer for Stacey Abrams Voting Rights Documentary

By Celebrity News Wire on August 17, 2020

MONDAY, AUG. 17 Amazon Unveils Footage of Stacey Abrams Documentary Amazon Studios has released a powerful trailer for the Stacey Abrams voting rights documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” less than three months before the Nov. 3 election. “If the power of the right to vote was truly made available to everyone in America, […]

