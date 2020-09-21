‘Antebellum’ Leads Weekly Streaming Lists Janelle Monae horror thriller “Antebellum” has topped the the lists of the week’s movies streaming on Fandango’s streaming services Vudu and FandangoNOW. Lionsgate decided in early August to ditch a domestic theatrical release for “Antebellum” amid an uncertain outlook for launching movies at brick-and-mortar theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. […]

The post Film News in Brief: Janelle Monae Thriller ‘Antebellum’ Tops Streaming Lists for Fandango appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.