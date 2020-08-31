MONDAY, AUG. 31 Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen Join ‘Fallout’ Shailene Woodley and Julie Bowen have joined the cast of Jenna Ortega’s high school drama “Fallout,” which has been shooting in Los Angeles. John Ortiz, Will Ropp, Maddie Ziegler and Niles Fitch are also starring in “Fallout.” Megan Park is directing from her own script about […]

The post Film News in Brief: Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen Join High School Drama ‘Fallout’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.