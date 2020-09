The number of feature film production in South Korea dropped in the first eight months, as the coronavirus disrupted travel, commerce and finance. According to data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), the number of films made dropped from 23 between January and August last year, to just 18 in 2020. The country was one […]

