Barcelona-based Filmax has acquired the world sales rights to “The Art of Return” – a Spanish production by first-time director Pedro Collantes nurtured through Venice’s renowned Biennale College film workshop initiative. The boutique distributor will also handle the Spanish distribution for this coming-of-age drama, which focuses on a young actress (“Holy Camp’s” Macarena García) returning […]

The post Filmax Acquires Biennale College Film ‘The Art of Return’ (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.