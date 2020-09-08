Finally! We Found the Comfiest Cardigan to Wear This Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lush, comfy sweaters and the crisp fall weather go hand in hand. It’s a given that we’re going to stock up on the warmest pieces possible for the chilly season, but there’s an overwhelming amount to choose from! When it’s time to figure out how to spend that hard-earned money, what’s a fashionista to do?

Turn to the Shop With Us team for guidance, of course! We’ve combed the internet for all of the most fabulous finds available on a budget, and this sweater is bound to be a major hit once fall officially kicks off.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Soft Chunky Knit Sweater for $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2020, but are subject to change.



This cozy sweater is the cream of the crop when it comes to new-season style. It’s extra long, has an open front and the yarn is knit in a “popcorn” stitch that we’re obsessed with. It provides the piece with a more texturized feel that amps up its fuzzy nature and looks adorable to boot.

There are two pockets featured on each sweater for your convenience, which is a truly thoughtful detail that many similar items out there don’t offer. Thanks to the length, you can pair it with everything from your favorite jeans to some staple black leggings or cropped joggers. That’s just one of many reasons why this sweater is such a success with shoppers. Thousands of reviewers agree that it’s a must-have for fall, and we think each and every satisfied customer is onto something.

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Soft Chunky Knit Sweater

The ultimate compliment? One shopper claims that this sweater looks even prettier in person than it does in pictures, which is a rare treat in the age of online shopping. Honestly, we think it’s going to be hard to take this sweater off — we’ll be living in it all season long! Since it’s currently available in 23 colors, there’s a hue for you and everyone else out there. In fact, it may be wise to spring for two shades — that’s how confident we are about this beauty!

