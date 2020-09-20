Find Out When BTS Is Doing a Tiny Desk Concert

It’s happening! NPR announced on Sunday (Sept. 20) that K-pop superstars BTS will be doing a Tiny Desk Concert on Monday morning.

National Public Radio simply tweeted, “It’s happening: @BTS_twt x NPR Music” along with a link to NPR Music’s YouTube channel and a simple black and white graphic with a few details. The septet’s set will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Sept. 21.

The announcement resulted in “Tiny Desk Concert” becoming a trending topic on Twitter Sunday. To make sure you don’t miss the show, you can set a reminder on NPR Music’s YouTube page.

BTS has been busy as of late. After dropping “Dynamite” — their first English-language single — on Aug. 21, the guys have broken a big YouTube record with the song, ruled the Billboard charts, performed at the MTV VMAs, are preparing for the release of their interactive social game, rocked America’s Got Talent, and much more.

“Of course, we’re very excited if our songs and albums do well, but that’s not necessarily a goal that we set,” Jin recently told Billboard of “Dynamite” hitting the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. “What’s most important to us is that our fans listen to and enjoy our music. That alone makes us happy enough.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of numerous concerts and festivals, NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts have been performed frome home. Some of the artists who have participated recently include Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Phoebe Bridgers (from a makeshift Oval Office), John Legend, and more.

See NPR Music’s announcement of the BTS Tiny Desk Concert below.

