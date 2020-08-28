First Out: New Music From Pvris, Shamir, The Blessed Madonna & More

As the summer comes to a close, it’s time to start putting your fall playlists together. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new weekly music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Pvris’ long awaited new album to Shamir’s latest single, check out some of our favorite new releases this week below.

Pvris, Use Me

For years, fans of Pvris have known the alt-pop group as a band, with a fierce leader in frontwoman Lynn Gunn. But with Use Me, Gunn is taking back the narrative and showing that at the end of the day, she is the heartbeat of Pvris. Throughout the glitchy, synth-pop sonics of the new record, the 26-year-old multi-instrumentalist plays everything — beats, guitars, bass, vocals, and production — to prove that she truly is the one in control.

“Coming from a ‘band culture,’ it’s about how the group is always greater than the sum of its parts, and you’re not supposed to take credit, even if you do everything,” Gunn said in a statement. “Pvris is a unit and very much a team, but the heart and soul of the vision and music always has sourced from me. I’m just saying it now.”

Shamir, “Running”

On his shimmering new alt-pop single “Running,” indie pop star Shamir declares that he is done dimming his shine for fear of being misunderstood. The song’s all-out production creates a hail of synths as the lyric video shows an animated version of the singer walking down a path towards self-actualization. When he sprouts butterfly wings and shoots into the sky, Shamir proclaims for the final time that he’s “done giving up my light, just to stay in the dark.”

Dua Lipa & The Blessed Madonna, Club Future Nostalgia

Fans of Dua Lipa’s smash-hit debut album Future Nostalgia have good reason to celebrate today — the pop superstar teamed up with all-star queer DJ The Blessed Madonna for a complete remix of the album, featuring massive guest stars like Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, Blackpink and many more.

“There was a never a moment where there was any pushback or any sense of, ‘Is this going to be too underground?’ or ‘This person isn’t well known enough,’” The Blessed Madonna told Billboard in a new interview. “Never did any of that happen. It was just a complete dive in the deep end. Dua and I were very, very, very much on the same page.”

Girl in Red, “Rue”

Norwegian indie pop star Girl in Red watched HBO’s Euphoria and decided that Zendaya’s protagonist deserved her very own theme song. So, she wrote “Rue,” a song that both pays homage to the main character of the show, but also to herself and those surrounding her who deal with the struggles of mental health issues. Penned in her signature bedroom-pop style, Marie Ulven (Girl in Red’s offstage name) said that she wanted the song to resonate with “my loved ones who are affected by my mental health. I will always try my best to get better for them, and I am forever grateful for their presence in my life.”

Dizzy Fae, “I’m Good”

Avante-pop singer-songwriter Dizzy Fae is officially back with her brand new single “I’m Good.” The new track shows Fae leaning back into her experimental sound, with hard-hitting beats laid over her ethereal vocals, as she sings about the truth of living through hard times — sometimes, things are simply bad, and working through them will be hard.

“There are many similar stories in the world, but no one has lived or is living exactly how you are,” Fae said of the new song in a statement. “I made this song to highlight the strength in knowing some things you go through will never be okay, but you are going to be okay. Healing is a process that starts within, making sure your mind, body and spirit can thrive amidst the madness.”

Saygrace, “Feel Good”

Australian singer-songwriter Saygrace has no time for people who make her feel less than okay. With “Feel Good,” the star is going scorched earth on an ex, letting them know that she is not only better without them, but that she’ll never let herself be hurt like that again. The song’s trippy backing tracks and the video’s surrealist dance vibe only boosts the singer’s message — as she says, “I was so sure I could save you/ And now I can’t remember why I tried to.”

Lexxe, “Joyride”

The first single off of her upcoming EP, Lexxe’s “Joyride” sees the ballerina-turned-singer is looking for some after-hours loving. With crashing beats set against crunchy synths, “Joyride” gives Lexxe some danger to play around with as she lets her lover know exactly what she wants; “Touch me after midnight/ Take me on a joyride/ Hands on my skin, we’re speeding again/ Hot off the adrenaline,” she sings. Add to that a frenetic video, complete with an entire leather-clad dance number, and you’ve got a banger on your hands.

