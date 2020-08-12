Flying Lotus, FKA Twigs, Vince Clarke & More Win at 2020 AIM Awards

Electronic artist Flying Lotus, singer and songwriter FKA twigs, Anglo-Indian jazz drummer Sarathy Korwar and synth-pop master Vince Clarke were among the big winners as the indie community assembled Wednesday night (Aug. 12) for the 10th annual AIM Independent Music Awards, held virtually for the first time.

Flying Lotus snagged best independent track (for “More” featuring Anderson .Paak) and Korwar’s More Arriving took out best independent album.

“It feels like a true blessing to be able to receive an award and to be acknowledged in these times, when they make us feel like our work isn’t essential and what we do is just, whatever,” enthused Flying Lotus (real name Steven Ellison). “So, thank you for the reminder that what we do is very important.”

Also on the night, FKA twigs bagged best [difficult] second album for her critically-lauded Magdalene, which peaked at No. 21 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart last November, and Moses Boyd scored U.K. independent breakthrough honors.

One of the show-stealing moments came when Erasure reunited on stage for a premiere of their new single “Nerves of Steel,” a fitting moment as songwriter and keyboardist Vince Clarke collected the special recognition award, a new category. Clarke was feted for his work in Erasure, Yazoo and Hall of Famers Depeche Mode and “his exceptional contribution to the synth-pop field,” organizers say.

In the industry award categories, Helen Smith, executive chairman of independent music companies’ lobby organization IMPALA, was named as “Indie Champion,” and late drumming great Tony Allen was posthumously honored with the outstanding contribution to music award.

Allen’s career was celebrated by a performance featuring Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, and a separate tribute curated by Ezra Collective’s Femi Koleoso.

A pioneering afrobeat drummer, Allen died April 30 in Paris aged 79, leaving behind a considerable legacy.

The Nigerian artist was well known for his work with Fela Kuti and, later, with Albarn’s project The Good, The Bad & The Queen, French electronic duo Air and others.

At the time of his passing, Brian Eno praised Allen as “perhaps the greatest drummer who ever lived,” while Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers declared him as “one of the greatest drummers to ever walk this earth.”

As part of the celebration of Allen’s life and work, Koleoso curated a special medley gathering the likes of U.K. jazz standouts Nubya Garcia, Mutale Chashi, Tobi Adenaike, Elias Atkinson, Richie Seivwright, Deschanel Gordon and Junior Alli.

Established in Britain back in 2011, the AIM Independent Music Awards celebrates the brightest, the best and the innovators of the independent music scene.

AIM Independent Music Awards Winners & Nominees:

UK Independent Breakthrough In Association With YouTube Music

Georgia

Digga D

Fontaines D.C.

Kokoroko

Moses Boyd (Winner)

Best Creative Packaging In Association With Signature Brew

Digga D – Double Tap Diaries (Winner)

Hania Rani – ‘Esja’ Sheet Music Book

Motörhead – 1979

Sophie – Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides Non-Stop Remix Album

Moses Boyd – Dark Matter LP (Dinked Edition)

Special Recognition Award In Association With Fuga – Vince Clarke (Winner)

Indie Champion In Association With MCPS – Helen Smith (Winner)

Best Small Label In Association With Key Production

Bedroom Indie

Edition Records

Femme Culture

Houndstooth

Speedy Wunderground (Winner)

Best Independent Remix In Association With Designscene

Lafawndah – Tourist X Nídia Rework (Winner)

King Of The Rollers – You Got Me (S.P.Y. Remix)

Makaya Mccraven – Gil Scott-Heron – We’re New Again

Apparat – Outlier (Solomun Remix)

Marie Davidson – Work It (Soulwax Remix)

One To Watch In Association With Bbc Music Introducing

Arlo Parks (Winner)

Blanco White

Caroline

Greentea Peng

Lavida Loca

Best Independent Video In Association With Vevo

Black Pumas – Colors

Bombay Bicycle Club – Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)

Flying Lotus – Black Balloons Reprise (Ft. Denzel Curry)

Greentea Peng – Mr. Sun (Miss Da Sun)

The Howl & The Hum – The Only Boy Racer Left On The Island (Winner)

Zebra Katz – Moor

Innovator Award In Association With Amazon Music – AJ Tracey (Winner)

Best [Difficult] Second Album In Association With Proper Music

Floating Points – Crush

Fka twigs – Magdalene (Winner)

Joe Armon Jones – Turn To Clear View

Life – A Picture Of Good Health

Moses Sumney – Græ

International Breakthrough In Association With Deezer

Bicep

Floating Points

Hania Rani

Idles

Yaeji (Winner)

Pioneer Award In Association With Evoke Studios – Little Simz (Winner)

PPL Award For Most Played New Independent Artist

Freya Ridings (Winner)

Fontaines D.C.

Jaykae

Jade Bird

Nsg

Best Independent Album In Association With Spotify

Brooke Bentham – Everyday Nothing

Everything Is Recorded – Friday Forever

Kidjo Ojua – The Mixtape

Kim Gordon – No Home Record

Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

Moses Boyd – Dark Matter

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

The Ninth Wave – Infancy

Phoenix Da Icefire & Husky Brown – Panacea

Sarathy Korwar – More Arriving (Winner)

Best Live Act In Association With Creative Technology

Ayanna Witter-Johnson

Five Finger Death Punch (Winner)

Red Rum Club

The Reytons

The Darkness

Best Independent Track In Association With Facebook

AJ Tracey – Dinner Guest (Ft. Mostack)

Digga D – No Diet

Flying Lotus – More (Ft. Anderson .Paak) (Winner)

King Krule – Alone, Omen 3

Lauv – Modern Loneliness

Sorry – Right Round The Clock

Squid – Sludge

Sudan Archives – Confessions

Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela – We’ve Landed

Yves Tumor – Gospel For A New Century

Best Independent Label In Association With [PIAS]

Brownswood Recordings

Good Soldier

Jazz Re:Refreshed (Winner)

Stones Throw

Young Turks

Outstanding Contribution To Music In Association With Merlin – Tony Allen (Winner)

