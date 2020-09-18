For The Win — 5 Steps To Placing Your First Online Sports Bet

The world of legal online sports gambling is still relatively new to Americans but it is fast becoming the hottest ticket in town.

If you’re a sports fan, chances are you’ve already seen advertisements for sports betting in game arenas or on television. 19 states have now legalized placing a wager online, via your computer or phone, and new sportsbooks are rapidly setting up camp in the American market. Gone are the days of having to place a bet with a shady bookie in a dive bar, the power is now quite literally at your fingertips from the comfort of your own home.

But whether you’re an old seasoned pro on the streets of Las Vegas, or someone who has just a passing interest, knowing where to start with online sports betting can be the biggest challenge of all.

Online sports analytics site Dimers.com can help guide you through the process every step of the way to get the best value from your online wagering experience with 5 steps to placing your first online sports bet:

1. Check Out Dimers.com ‘Best Books’ reviews

There are so many online sportsbooks popping up that it can be hard to sort out the good from the bad and the trusted from the fakes. Dimers has done the hard work and run through all of the top legal online books in the country to provide extensive reviews on the best and most trusted via the Dimers.com ‘Best Books’ page. There you’ll be able to sort through the sites that have been legalized for operation in your state and find information about the background of the company, how they operate and what makes them a trusted online sportsbook.

Reviewing the Dimers.com Best Books is a MUST if you’re signing up for the first time — doing so without could cost you.

2. Choose Your Welcome Offer

Online sports gambling is exploding across the country, and recent research suggests that over 35 million Americans will place their first online wager within the next three years. This kind of eruption is leading to some fantastic opportunities for first-time users when signing up to a sportsbook for the very first time.

35M PEOPLE WILL PLACE SPORTS BETS OVER 3 YEARS

For example, Daily Fantasy heavyweights DraftKings will give you any NFL team of your choice at odds of 100-1 to win a game. So, you could put $1 on the Chiefs to win and if they did, you’d win $100 — even if they were red-hot favorites for that game.

The Dimers.com Best Books page will also list the ‘welcome’, or ‘sign-up’ bonus that the sportsbooks offer. Some of the best offers can go all the way up to a bonus of $1000 just for registering an account and depositing some funds. These are always evolving, so it’s good to check the Dimers.com page regularly and remember to sign up with multiple sites in order to maximize the bonuses while they’re still around!

3. Sign Up With A Sportsbook

Once you’ve picked the sportsbook you like, it’s time to sign up! Registering an account for an online sports wagering account is simple and can be done on your computer or on your cell phone. Generally, you’ll just have to provide some personal details and then you’re all done!

All sportsbooks that have been recommended by Dimers.com are 100% legal and maintain the highest security standards to ensure your details are safe. These sportsbooks are held to extremely high standards by authorities, too.

4. Deposit And Claim Your Welcome Offer

You’ve signed up for your account, now it’s time to load it with funds and claim your welcome offer. Online sportsbooks offer a large number of deposit options ranging from bank transfers, to PayPal, debit cards, and more. Some sites will even let you deposit in person with one of their affiliate casinos. Once depositing, you’ll receive your welcome bonus which may come in the way of a deposit match of what you’ve put in, or free credits once you’ve made a bet.

5. Bet!

Now it’s time to put your money where your mouth is and turn your sports knowledge into serious cash! Online sportsbooks offer hundreds of different markets, including the traditional Moneyline, Over/Under and Spread markets. In addition to that, you can choose various match and player prop markets just to make the game that little bit more intense. Not sure who or what to bet on? The Dimers.com BetHub have crunched the numbers on all the big games to provide you with the best probability plays to give you the winning edge. Dimers.com is your one-stop shop for all things sports wagering with daily predictions, picks and bets provided by the DimersBOT and staff. Get into the action and Make the Play!

