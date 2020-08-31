Rewarded for bad behavior? Ellen DeGeneres was one of the highest paid celebs of 2020 – with the talk show host bringing in $84 million – according to Forbes.

The magazine published its annual Top 100 list on Monday, August 31. No surprise that reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and her estranged brother-in-law, Kanye West, topped the list, bringing in $590 million and $170 million, respectively.

The 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder feuded with Forbes earlier this year when they revoked her billionaire status. In a story titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies – and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire,” the magazine alleged that Jenner lied about her earnings and forged tax returns to ‘look even richer.’

The mogul fired back with: “What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site…” Jenner tweeted. “All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

DeGeneres, has been under attack for accusations of a “toxic” work environment, racism and sexual misconduct made by staffers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Prompting the 62-year-old daytime talker to issue an apology to her staff.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect.” she said.

“As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.”

As a result, three senior producers – executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman – were all ousted from the Warner Bros. distributed talk show. In an email to staff obtained by BuzzFeed News, David McGuire, executive vice president of programming at Warner Bros., said, “We promised you change and a new culture, and we are absolutely committed to that.”

Besides her talk show, DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production company produces hit shows such as Ellen’s Game of Games, Little Big Shots and more.

According to Forbes, the world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees – a combined $200 million less in 2020 than in 2019 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – and marked the first time a podcaster made the list with Bill Simmons, coming in at No. 13 earning $82.5 million.

