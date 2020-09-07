A happy update. Collin Gosselin revealed how he’s doing after leaving boarding school and moving in with dad Jon Gosselin.

“Got a new cut and I’m doing better than ever,” the former Kate Plus 8 star, 16, captioned a selfie on his private Instagram on Sunday, September 6. “Life is too great to not enjoy! #livelikeitsyourlastday.”

Jon — who shares a set of sextuplets and twins Mady and Cara with ex-wife Kate Gosselin — gained custody of daughter Hannah in September 2018 and won custody of Collin in December that same year. At the time, Jon had just released Collin from a facility for children “with special needs.” Kate enrolled Collin in the program in 2016, and when Collin left, he went to live with his father. Shortly after Collin’s release, Jon denied his son was on “any spectrum or [has] special needs.”

In 2015, Kate, 45, explained on a TLC special that he “has some educational and social challenges” and needed to learn how to work on his problem-solving skills. In her book, I Just Want You to Know, she wrote that her son had “challenged [her] authority greatly” since he was 2 years old.

Now, the teen has an estranged relationship with his mom and sees Jon’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, as a mother figure.

“Collin trusts Colleen,” a source exclusively told In Touch in May. “He gets advice from her, and he looks up to her. … He loves her and he loves her kids, too, Jesse and Jordan.”

He even posted a Mother’s Day tribute to Jon’s girlfriend — and didn’t share one for Kate. Though it’s possible he reached out in private, the source “doubts very much” that was the case. “They still have no relationship,” the source added. “There’s absolutely no way Kate’s feelings weren’t hurt.”

However, Kate likely hasn’t reached out to Collin either. Though she wished all six of her sextuplets a happy birthday on May 10, she’s still not on good terms with her estranged son. “Who knows what the future may hold, but at this point, Collin isn’t trying to repair [their relationship], and I don’t think Kate is either.”

Despite the drama, it sounds like Collin is living his best life.