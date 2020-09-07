Former ‘Kate Plus 8’ Star Collin Gosselin Says He’s Doing ‘Better Than Ever’ After Moving In With Jon

By Celebrity News Wire on September 7, 2020

A happy update. Collin Gosselin revealed how he’s doing after leaving boarding school and moving in with dad Jon Gosselin.

“Got a new cut and I’m doing better than ever,” the former Kate Plus 8 star, 16, captioned a selfie on his private Instagram on Sunday, September 6. “Life is too great to not enjoy! #livelikeitsyourlastday.”

