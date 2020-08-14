EXCLUSIVE: Comic book and graphic novel publisher BOOM! Studios has tapped former Marvel Television executive Mark Ambrose as SVP, Head of Television, to spearhead the company’s efforts under its first-look TV deal with Netflix. Ambrose will oversee all aspects of live-action and animated TV production and development for the comic book IP leader. He will […]

