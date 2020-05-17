Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Former President Obama Offers Inspiring Words to the Graduating Class of 2020

By Celebrity News Wire on May 17, 2020

Barack Obama | Photo Credits: CBS/YouTube

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/114hnO3NyyY\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Former President Barack Obama Challenges The Class Of 2020 In His Graduation Commencement Speech","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/114hnO3NyyY" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

To make up for the cancellation of graduations around the country, one very special guest showed up to help send the students off into the future. Former President Barack Obama gave two different commencement speeches this weekend, one for the graduates of historically black colleges and

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story