Former Trump Campaign Manager Hospitalized After Self-Harm Attempt

Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after he barricaded himself in his home in Fort Lauderdale. His wife reported to police that he was armed and attempting suicide. Shortly after police deescalated the situation, the Fort Lauderdale officers transported Parscale to Broward Health Medical Center, according to the South Florida Sun […]

