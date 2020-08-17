Former U.K. culture secretary Nicky Morgan has emerged as an early frontrunner for the position of chair of public service broadcaster BBC, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph. The incumbent David Clementi’s five-year term ends in February. Variety understands that the process of appointing the next BBC chair is high on current culture […]

