Former U.K. Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan Tipped for BBC Chair Role: Report

By Celebrity News Wire on August 17, 2020

Former U.K. culture secretary Nicky Morgan has emerged as an early frontrunner for the position of chair of public service broadcaster BBC, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph. The incumbent David Clementi’s five-year term ends in February. Variety understands that the process of appointing the next BBC chair is high on current culture […]

