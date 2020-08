A 9-year-old Oklahoma boy yearning for a family might get his wish soon, thanks to his “I hope one of y’all pick me” vid that tugs hard on those heartstrings. The adorable foster kid, Jordan, has been in the care of the State’s Dept. of Human…

The post Foster Kid in Oklahoma Gets Thousands of Adoption Inquires After Moving Video appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.