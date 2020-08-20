Fox Corp., Disney Reverse Temporary Pandemic Pay Cuts for Executives

Fox Corp. and Walt Disney have both reinstated executive salaries for most of those impacted by temporary pay cuts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to those familiar with the situation. At Fox, the parent company of Fox Entertainment, Fox News, Fox Business and Fox Sports, compensation reductions of 15% for execs at the vice president […]

