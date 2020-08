Fox News is launching an international streaming service, to debut in Mexico on Aug. 20 and then Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom on Sept. 17. Priced at $6.99 per month, the channel will feature live streams of Fox News’ linear networks and 20 on-demand shows, including the top rated Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The […]

The post Fox News To Launch New International Streaming Service appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.