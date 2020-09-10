Fox Sports has issued a statement taking issue with pundit Skip Bayless, who slammed Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott this morning on his Undisputed TV show for Prescott’s revelation that he has undergone treatment for depression. “At Fox Sports, we are proud of Dak Prescott for publicly revealing his struggle with depression and mental health,” said […]

The post Fox Sports Issues Statement Chastising ‘Undisputed’ Pundit Skip Bayless For Mental Health Remarks appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.