Fox's New A.I. Series Next Will Make You Want to Throw Your iPhone off a Cliff

By Celebrity News Wire on October 6, 2020

John Slattery, Next | Photo Credits: Ed Araquel/FOX

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/micrLvzThs8\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Official Trailer: NEXT | FOX ENTERTAINMENT","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/micrLvzThs8" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Most people would admit that they need at least two pieces of modern technology glued to their sides every day, but that might change after watching Fox's new artificial intelligence series, Next, which premieres Tuesday at 9/8c.

Next, starring Mad Men's John Slattery, is based on the nightmare

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story