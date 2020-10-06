www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/micrLvzThs8\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Official Trailer: NEXT | FOX ENTERTAINMENT","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/micrLvzThs8" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Most people would admit that they need at least two pieces of modern technology glued to their sides every day, but that might change after watching Fox's new artificial intelligence series, Next, which premieres Tuesday at 9/8c.
Next, starring Mad Men's John Slattery, is based on the nightmare
...
