Fraggle Rock Returns With Free New Episodes at Apple TV+
Fraggle Rock is back! The beloved '80s series from Jim Henson's amazing imagination is now returning with new episodes on Apple TV+ for a whole new generation to enjoy. Better still, the new series, titled Fraggle Rock: Rock On! will be free to stream.