Frances Berwick has revealed the senior leadership team that will work under her as part of NBC’s entertainment business division. This comes as the former Lifestyle Networks president took on the larger role within the company as part of a restructure that saw Paul Telegdy exit his post as NBC Entertainment Chairman. NBCU consolidated all […]

The post Frances Berwick Unveils NBC Leadership Team For Entertainment Business Unit appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.