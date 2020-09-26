Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Price Expecting Their 1st Child

Malcolm in the Middle alum Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, announced on Saturday, September 26, that she’s pregnant and expecting their first child.

“We were shocked and thrilled to hear the news that we’re going to be parents,” the couple captioned a clip titled “Frankie & Paige are having a baby!” on their YouTube channel. “We’re currently traveling through Jackson, Wyoming and we decided to make a little video!”

“In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together,” the actor, 34, said in the video. “We’ve traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. While we still believe it’s the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to the first time hearing your little one’s heartbeat.”

“We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time,” he continued as the video showed the couple goofing off in the Cowboy State. “The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices.”

As they showed a sonogram pic and Muniz rubbed his wife’s baby bump, Price continued, “When we found out that we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this but we were told that our chances weren’t that great. The struggle of going to every doctor’s appointment made me feel less and less like a woman. I’m excited to say that we beat the odds and we’re officially 15 weeks along and counting.”

“We’re both really excited for the future,” the Big Fat Liar star added. “We can’t wait to meet our little one.” The video ended with text revealing that Baby Muniz is due in March 2021.

The couple, who began dating in 2016, announced their engagement in November 2018. They wed in Phoenix in February this year.

Muniz revealed during his time on Dancing With the Stars in 2017 that Price had been helping him cope with memory loss he may have sustained from “a lot of concussions.”

“I get sad at the thought of losing my memory, because I know that I do,” the Agent Cody Banks star said. “So she writes literally in detail — she’s a writer too, so it works — like a journal that I can look at any day. It does bring me back there because there is really cool, amazing detail.”

The post Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Price Expecting Their 1st Child appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.