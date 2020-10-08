



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/TWO87NiuiPg\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"\"Water Crisis\" Episode 1 OFFICIAL CLIP | MOONBASE 8 | SHOWTIME","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/TWO87NiuiPg " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

If you were dealing with a water shortage, would you want Fred Armisen to help you solve it? Is that a question you've ever considered before this moment? Moonbase 8 would like you to do so.

Showtime's upcoming comedy series about three inept astronauts working in a NASA training facility with the

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com