Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Freeform's Hosting a Disney Princess Movie Marathon for Some Much-Needed Escapism

By Celebrity News Wire on March 20, 2020

Frozen II | Photo Credits: Disney

Wondering what to do on this first of many quarantined weekends ahead of us? Well, don't worry: Freeform's got this one covered. On March 21 and March 22, Freeform is airing a nonstop Disney princess marathon. All your favorites from Frozen to Pocahontas are heading your way soon. There are a few

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story