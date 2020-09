Fremantle has merged its UK factual labels Boundless and Naked to create Naked Television. The new entity will combine their slates in both the UK and U.S., covering franchises including The Apprentice, The Rap Game UK, Grand Designs and the recently announced Planet Sex fronted by Cara Delevingne. It will be led by Naked’s recently […]

