Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown once again led the ratings demos for the dog days evening, scoring an 0.5 to lead a rerun-heavy night. The show was highlighted by the appearance of Retribution, an Antifa-like group dressed all in black and bearing baseball bats. The mysterious group attacked the ringside area and battled developmental wrestlers […]

The post Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Features ‘Retribution’ Chaos For The Win appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.