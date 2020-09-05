It’s a hands-down victory for Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Friday ratings. Once again, wrestling mayhem topped a rerun-heavy night, winning the demo wars with an 0.6. Highlighting the event was a confrontation between Bayley and Sasha Banks, and the crowning of a new No. 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship in Jey […]

The post Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Tops Another Sleepy Evening appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.