Keeping it civil? Scott Disick reached out to his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie on Monday, September 21, after she posted a sexy selfie celebrating Rosh Hashanah.

“Rosh Hashanah gave me an excuse to put on an outfit,” said Sofia, 22, beside a photo wearing a camel-colored pantsuit with a black turtleneck underneath. “Shanah tovah umetukah,” Scott, 37, wrote in the comments section. The phrase means “[have] a good and sweet year” in Hebrew. Sofia is half Jewish on her mother’s side.

The comment struck fans as odd considering the Talentless designer no longer follows his ex-girlfriend on the social media platform. “Dude decide already and stop giving false hope,” said one fan, while another added, “I thought you two broke up?” and a third said, “But you don’t follow her … why?”

Scott and Sofia broke up in early 2020 after three years together. They gave fans hope for a reconciliation a few months later when they were spotted enjoying the 4th of July together at a beach party and grabbing food at Nobu in Malibu. A source told Life & Style they were giving their relationship another shot.

“They’re keeping it on the down-low and are still figuring things out before making it official,” the insider explained. “They don’t want to jump into a full-blown relationship or anything like that. They’re taking baby steps and are spending time together and seeing where it goes.”

However, it didn’t seem to go well. The pair began “spending time apart,” in August according to Us Weekly, and the blonde beauty was “making it a point to do her own thing.” They ended things seemingly for good a few months later.

In the meantime, Scott has been spending a lot of time with his other ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids. The family has taken multiple trips out of Los Angeles together, and he’s been posting flirty comments on her Instagram posts as well. When Kourtney shared a steamy selfie on September 2, Scott hopped into the comments to tease that she’s “not human.”

The former couple even sparked pregnancy rumors in the season trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they were seen at a family dinner while sister Kim Kardashian said, “Scott’s like, ‘We’re going for baby No. 4.’ Was that serious? I want to know.” We’ll just have to keep an eye on this ever-changing love triangle!

