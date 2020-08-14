As of 2020, Joey King is one of the most prominent young talents in Hollywood. In the last few years alone, the Los Angeles native has snagged some major acting roles — including the lead in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth franchise, playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu’s The Act and an upcoming project with none other than Brad Pitt.

Joey’s success is in large part thanks to her dedication to the job. No matter what obstacles come her way, she always puts the fans first. Take her experience with The Kissing Booth 2, for example.

Prior to filming, the Disney Channel alum and her then-boyfriend Jacob Elordi called it quits after nearly a year of dating. As it happens, Joey, who plays Elle Evans and Jacob, who plays Noah Flynn, are onscreen love interests in the popular teen romance. (That’s right, Joey had to kiss her ex for work.)

“No one’s thinking to themselves, ‘That was easy,’ because it wasn’t. I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them,” the Emmy Award nominee told Cosmopolitan magazine of what it was like to work with her former flame.

“At the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again. There’s so much I want to say. What’s the most, um, correct way to go about this?” Joey continued. “Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete.”

With The Kissing Booth 3 slated to hit Netflix in 2021, we have no doubt Joey will be able to rise to the occasion once more! As for other future projects, the twenty-something will be starring alongside Brad in a film called Bullet Train. “I’m so excited it’s kind of unbelievable! Is this real life?” Joey captioned her announcement on Instagram. We can’t wait!

To see Joey King’s total transformation over the years, scroll through the gallery below.

