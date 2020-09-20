The Toronto International Film Festival’s Grolsch People’s Choice Award is one of the first indicators for a film heading towards the Dolby Theatre during an awards season. On Sunday, “Nomadland” from Chloé Zhao won the TIFF audience award, joining a list of epic pictures that have gone on to Oscar attention. The Searchlight Pictures film […]

The post From TIFF to Oscars: How the Audience Award Translates to Best Picture appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.