Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Fuller House Stars Say They Struggled to Get Through Tearful Series Finale

By Celebrity News Wire on June 4, 2020

Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House | Photo Credits: Michael Yarish / Netflix

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/410Ml-OBJgo\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Fuller House Cast Reacts to That Emotional DJ and Steve Ending","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/410Ml-OBJgo" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

[Warning: This post contains spoilers for Fuller House's series finale. Read at your own discretion.]

After five seasons, Fuller House came to an emotional end, and what a finale it was! D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Steve (Scott Weinger), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), and

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story