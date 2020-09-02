Fulwell73, Empty Room Team for LGBTQ+ Comedy Drama ‘Dragged to Church’

Independent U.K. production outfits Fulwell73 and Empty Room Productions have partnered to develop and co-produce a feature film based on the true story of a Welsh community that hosted a drag show to raise funds needed to bring their church back from disrepair. The project, which has the working title “Dragged to Church,” is inspired […]

