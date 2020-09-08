Red, white and beautiful! Farrah Abraham showed off her toned figure while running on the beach during a trip to Catalina Island on Monday, September 7. The former Teen Mom star, 29, was all smiles as she wore a patriotic-themed bikini in honor of Labor Day.

Of course, Farrah’s shredded abs deserve a shout-out of their own! Clearly, the Nebraska native hasn’t let the coronavirus pandemic slow down her dedication to her health and fitness routine.

In recent weeks, the Ex on the Beach alum has been spotted exercising all over Los Angeles — including doing yoga while rocking lingerie and going for a jog with her daughter, Sophia Abraham. When it comes to working out, Farrah is all about variety. “Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing it up,” she previously explained to Life & Style.

“I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” Farrah continued. “There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but with a different workout regimen.”

Whereas most people switch up their routine based on the season, the MTV personality “always goes HAM,” Farrah boasted. “It’s summer all year long for me.” Since kicking her fitness journey into high-gear, she’s noticed some incredible results — both physically and emotionally.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been,” Farrah gushed. “I am the happiest. I am not so fit … I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been.”

As a means of staying motivated, Farrah has a few tricks up her sleeve that she likes to share with others. “I think our daily affirmations really work,” she revealed. “Keep telling yourself good things!” Additionally, the proud parent suggested to “keep going higher and push yourself.”

To see photos of Farrah Abraham in a red, white and blue bikini, scroll through the gallery below!

