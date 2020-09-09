The coronavirus pandemic has another casualty: FX’s “Atlanta.” FX Networks and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf previously said “Atlanta” should return with its third season in January 2021, but the pandemic-forced production shutdown has pushed that date. Although he did not yet provide a specific new date, he did share, during a virtual press conference […]

The post FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Seasons 3 and 4 Delayed Due to Coronavirus appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.