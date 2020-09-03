G-Eazy Teams Up With Mulatto for ‘Down’: Watch

G-Eazy has called on Mulatto for his latest collaboration, and the duo slayed on “Down,” which dropped just after midnight ET on Friday (Sept. 4).

The song was released along with a fun new music video, which finds G as a young hotel bellhop that serves as Mulatto’s “gigolo.”

“Down” is the latest of a slew of G-Eazy collaborations this year, including “Share That Love” with Lukas Graham, “Bounce Back” with Rexx Life Raj and Jay Anthony, “Pass It” with MK xyz and “Love Is Gone” with Drew Love and JAHMED, among others.

He also released a full-length album, Everything’s Strange Here, in June.

Watch the official video for “Down” and stream the new single below.

