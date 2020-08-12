Strong games, music and media performances between April and June helped China’s Tencent deliver a robust quarterly financial performance through the depths of the coronavirus crisis. Group revenue in the second quarter was up by 29% to RMB114 billion ($16.3 billion), with net profits climbing by 37% to RMB32.4 billion ($4.63 billion). For the first […]

The post Games and Media Lift China’s Tencent to 30% Profit Increase appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.