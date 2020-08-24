Garcelle Beauvais Joins ‘The Real’ as New Cohost for Season 7

Congratulations are in order! Garcelle Beauvais is the newest cohost of The Real.

“I am beyond beyond excited to share this news that I am the new cohost of @therealdaytime,” Beauvais, 53, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 24. “Anyone who knows me knows that I love pop culture.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who made history as the first Black cast member on the show in 2020, went on to say how thrilled she is to be able to contribute to the entertainment news cycle with this role.

“I love the news I love talking about it I love sharing my opinion,” the Tell Me a Story actress added.

The Haiti-born star then gave her new cohosts, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon, a shout-out, writing, “to be sitting at the table with these amazing women will be an honor and a blast.”

Love, 49, is ready for the new blood, tweeting, “I got my wigs, we got a new cohost, I just need to check my WiFi then we got a Season Seven!!!! #TheReal.”

It’s unclear what this means for her role as a Housewife but Beauvais told Variety in a statement that “it’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Real will be going virtual this fall. “We are so thrilled to have Garcelle joining our ‘virtual’ Girl Chat Table,” executive producer Rachel Miskowiec told Variety on Monday. “Her extensive career in front of and behind the camera, and her willingness to share her life and her points of view on important topics with us make her the perfect addition. We can’t wait for season 7 to begin.”

Beauvais will take over from Tamera Mowry, who announced her departure from the talk show earlier this summer.

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real,” the Sister, Sister alum, 42, wrote via an Instagram statement in July. “The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better.”

She continued: “To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the A Christmas Miracle actress exited the show after seven years to spend time with her family.

Amanda Seales also announced her exit from the show in June.

“My contract is up at The Real, and I didn’t renew it,” Seales, 39, said via an Instagram Live at the time. “It doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to, and where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled.”

The Insecure actress continued: “I’m not at a space where, as a full Black woman, I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices, and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for Black voices to be at the top, too.”

The Real returns for season 7 on Fox on September 21.

