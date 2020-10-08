www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/J_NqUYwngr0\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"MANK | Official Teaser | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/J_NqUYwngr0" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Rest easy, Fincher fam, because the wait is finally over. The teaser for David Fincher's Mank dropped today, and for everyone keeping track at home, this is his first feature film since 2014's Gone Girl. It shows the director going full Old Hollywood for Netflix, telling the story of the making of
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment